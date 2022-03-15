Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. 148,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

