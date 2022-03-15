Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 656.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 697,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,097,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

American Tower stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.11. 19,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,637. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $214.56 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

