Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 302,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,619. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

