Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 232.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WST traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.91. 10,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,106. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.42 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.