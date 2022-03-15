Synthetify (SNY) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $135,138.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.76 or 0.06532322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.30 or 0.99770094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040549 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

