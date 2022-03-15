Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SYPR stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
