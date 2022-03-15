Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYPR stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.