Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 9.8%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. 16,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 791,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

