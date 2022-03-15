Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 9.8%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. 16,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 791,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.