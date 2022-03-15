Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

