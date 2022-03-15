Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in February

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 718,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 1,310,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

TNEYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 119,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,083. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.