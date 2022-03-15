Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Short Interest Up 47.5% in February

Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TGAAU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Tuesday. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,240. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

