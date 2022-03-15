TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.18.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

