Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

TM17 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.05) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 863 ($11.22).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.44) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 660.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 711.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.31). The firm has a market cap of £715.87 million and a P/E ratio of 29.29.

In other news, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($65,012.07). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,015.15). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134 over the last three months.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

