Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

TDOC stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 153,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,985. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

