Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

