Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.93

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.93 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.14.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

