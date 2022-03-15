Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of TPX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

