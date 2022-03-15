Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 294.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.
NYSE:TME opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
