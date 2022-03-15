Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.