The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.29. 43,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

