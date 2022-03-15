The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Down 23.5% in February

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Boeing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

