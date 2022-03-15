The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
