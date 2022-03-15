The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

