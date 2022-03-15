The Ince Group plc (INCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON INCE opened at GBX 26.89 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.64. The company has a market capitalization of £18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Ince Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.20 ($1.15).

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

