The Ince Group plc (INCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON INCE opened at GBX 26.89 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.64. The company has a market capitalization of £18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Ince Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.20 ($1.15).
The Ince Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
