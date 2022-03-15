The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NYSE TTC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Toro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

