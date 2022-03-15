The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trade Desk by 851.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 973.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 575,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 521,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after purchasing an additional 408,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.14, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

