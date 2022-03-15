TheStreet Downgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to C+

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

LEG opened at $35.81 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

