Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Shares of LPG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 521,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $522.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 83,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

