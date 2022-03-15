TI Trust Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

