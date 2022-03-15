TI Trust Inc. Invests $576,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.