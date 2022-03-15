TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in February

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TILT stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. TILT has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

