TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

PRU traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

