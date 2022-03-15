TimeScale Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000.

IGSB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $51.79. 7,626,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

