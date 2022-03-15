TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 4,492 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,532,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,933. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

