Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.46.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 64,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

