Toncoin Trading Down 9.2% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $2.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00004666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.39 or 0.06548306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.88 or 0.99800108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00040348 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

