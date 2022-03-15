Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TNXP opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.