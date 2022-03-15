Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 154,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

