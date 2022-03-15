TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TOR Minerals International stock remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. TOR Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.