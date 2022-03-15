Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,218 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,812% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.48 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. Clarus has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

