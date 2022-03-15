Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.29. 1,443,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,221. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average of $180.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

