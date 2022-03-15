TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.30.

RNW has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of RNW stock remained flat at $C$18.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 347,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.51. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.