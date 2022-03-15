Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.37) to GBX 1,961 ($25.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.09) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.85) to GBX 2,020 ($26.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.34).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,303 ($16.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,457.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,559.77. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222 ($15.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,367.98).

Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.