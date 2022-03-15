Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,095.61

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,095.61 ($14.25) and traded as low as GBX 956 ($12.43). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 980 ($12.74), with a volume of 50,743 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £587.00 million and a P/E ratio of 39.36.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope purchased 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.67) per share, with a total value of £1,795.45 ($2,334.79). Also, insider Tim Jones purchased 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($12,930.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,428 shares of company stock worth $2,167,103.

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

