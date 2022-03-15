Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TY stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

