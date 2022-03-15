Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TY stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
