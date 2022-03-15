Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

