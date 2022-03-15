Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.45) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON EBOX opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Friday. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of £427.80 million and a PE ratio of 516.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Robert Orr bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($64,291.29).

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

