TrueFlip Market Cap Reaches $3.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00104257 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

