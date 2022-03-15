Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 85 by Analysts at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.08.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

