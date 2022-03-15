Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.12

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.12 and last traded at C$33.92, with a volume of 724482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

