Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Sierra Metals worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,615 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,169 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

