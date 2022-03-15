Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $386,000 Stock Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Intelligent Systems worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INS stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $349.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

