Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $403,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 688,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ACIW opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

